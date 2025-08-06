Man’s desperate train plea for help goes viral on Reddit

A man’s plea for help, in which he allegedly claimed that people were trying to kill him, has gone viral on Reddit, leading to an outpouring of sympathy and calls to help him with his problem.

The video shows the man entering a LRT train coach and allegedly begging people nearby to help him ward off gangsters who he claimed were trying to murder him.

He allegedly stated that his own brother was behind the murder attempt and had sent the gangsters after him.

The man said he had already lodged a police report and asked those recording him to make their videos go viral to raise awareness.

Netizens expressed sympathy for his situation in the comments section.

One Reddit user, @I3usuk, questioned why the man didn’t simply go to a police station. @Middle-School4105 responded, saying the man had already lodged a police report and had the full document, though the original TikTok clip was deleted.

Another user, @usernametaken7977, suggested that gangsters were likely trying to kill him and noted how sad it was that no one tried to validate his feelings at the time of the video. @ButterscotchStrict22 commented, “Poor guy, I can feel his hopelessness.”

@Naive-Pressure3493 recalled hearing the man mention “insurance” and his “brother/brother-in-law” and speculated that the motive was related to insurance money. This user also suggested that the video should be taken to the police to help with the man’s case.

@40EHuTlcFZ questioned why the man was telling everyone on the train, as he couldn’t expect the general public to do anything.

@Der_Redakteur replied that the man might have wanted many eyewitnesses to know what happened if something were to befall him.

A user named @Top-Suggestion-9540 expressed hope that the man would get the help he needed, stating he couldn’t fathom the dreadful feeling of asking strangers for protection from being murdered.