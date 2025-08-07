Israel orders military to implement Gaza decisions amid strategy rift

JERUSALEM: Israel’s defence minister has declared that the military must carry out any government decisions regarding Gaza, following reports of internal disagreements over a potential full occupation of the territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to finalise a new strategy soon, with his security cabinet set to meet on Thursday.

Netanyahu has repeatedly emphasised the need to “complete” the defeat of Hamas to secure the release of hostages taken during the October 2023 attack.

Israeli media suggests an escalation of military operations, including in densely populated areas like Gaza City and refugee camps where hostages may be held.

The military has issued fresh evacuation warnings for parts of Gaza City and Khan Yunis, signalling an expansion of ground operations.

Reports indicate tensions between Netanyahu and armed forces chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir over the feasibility of a full occupation.

Zamir reportedly warned that such a move would be akin to “walking into a trap” during a recent security meeting.

Defence Minister Israel Katz affirmed that while military leaders can voice concerns, the army must follow government decisions.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid has criticised the idea of occupying Gaza, calling it operationally, morally, and economically unwise.

US President Donald Trump stated that any decision on Gaza’s occupation is “up to Israel,“ distancing himself from the issue.

Pressure is mounting on Israel to end the war, with growing concerns over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and the fate of remaining hostages.

Only 49 of the 251 hostages taken in 2023 remain in Gaza, with 27 presumed dead by Israeli authorities.

The UN has warned of famine in Gaza, with just 1.5% of farmland accessible and undamaged.

FAO director-general Qu Dongyu stated that starvation is worsening due to blocked access and collapsed food systems.

A recent incident involving an overturned aid truck killed at least 22 people in central Gaza, with accusations of Israeli obstruction.

Israel denies involvement, though aid restrictions remain a contentious issue despite a partial easing in May.

The war, triggered by Hamas’s 2023 attack, has resulted in over 61,000 Palestinian deaths, mostly civilians, according to Gaza’s health ministry. - AFP