Seven-day SAR op for missing Turkiye national ends in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The search and rescue operation for Eser Demirkol, a Turkiye national missing off Pulau Yu, ended today after seven days.

Terengganu Maritime director Captain Maritime Hamiludin Che Awang confirmed the operation concluded at 8 pm with no trace of the 52-year-old.

The search spanned 457.61 square nautical miles using sea and air assets from MMEA and Marine Police.

Divers from the Maritime Special Action Force conducted 10 dives over four days with Remote Operated Vehicles (ROV).

Kelantan Maritime assets assisted in deep-water searches exceeding 50 metres.

Hamiludin stated the aerial search from days two to seven found no debris from the sunken yacht ‘Daisy’.

MMEA will continue monitoring the area during routine operations.

The SAR Op may resume if new leads emerge.

The public with information is urged to contact MMEA at 09-6224357.

Three Turkiye nationals were planning a sailing expedition home when their yacht sank on July 29.

A storm struck the vessel near Pulau Yu, leading to the incident. - Bernama