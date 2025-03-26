A road rage incident at a traffic light intersection in Johor Bahru has sparked public outcry after a video of a man repeatedly slapping a motorcyclist went viral on social media.

The footage, originally shared by the Instagram account @kini.trending.my, captures the man confronting the motorcyclist before escalating to physical assault, striking the victim’s head six times before riding away when the light turned green.

ALSO READ: “She could’ve killed me!” - Driver repeatedly brakes to provoke, police on the hunt

Johor Bahru North district police chief, assistant commissioner Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh, confirmed in a statement that police received a report from the 29-year-old victim at 4.29pm on March 24, with the incident occurring at 4.40pm at the intersection of Jalan Tampoi and Jalan Persiaran Tanjung.

“The victim had a disagreement with an unknown man, who was also on a motorcycle and had stopped at the same intersection. As a result, the victim was repeatedly struck on the head by the man before the suspect left the scene,” the statement read.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing voluntary hurt.

Netizens were quick to react in the comments.

One user called safiqahraiyan commented: “Bro, why didn’t you fight back? I’m the one feeling frustrated instead.”

“You’re too nice, kid. You should just hit back. Usually, people who act tough will only come to their senses once you hit them back,” eyzaakmal wrote.

“There’s a reason for it—sometimes people test others’ patience. Better to stay quiet rather than commenting like a know-it-all,” wrote whosslep, implying that the motorcyclist wearing a helmet may have provoked the assault.