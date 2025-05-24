A Malaysian diner was left questioning the value of his meal after being charged RM26 for a small plate of broccoli at a restaurant in the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) mall.

In a post on Xiaohongshu, the man shared that he had ordered a plate of broccoli, three lamb skewers, and a bowl of ramen. When the broccoli arrived, he was surprised by the modest portion—about 10 to 15 stalks served on a single plate.

He revealed the cost for the broccoli was RM26, excluding taxes, prompting him to wonder if this was a common price for such a dish at a ramen shop.

“Is this really the standard portion and price for a ramen shop? I was left deep in thought. At that moment, I seriously reflected on myself and came to the conclusion that maybe I’m just too poor,” he wrote.

Adding to his frustration, the lamb skewers took nearly 30 minutes to arrive despite the restaurant not being busy at the time.

By the end of his meal, the total bill came up to RM85.85 after taxes were included.

The post attracted various reactions online, with some netizens equally stunned by the broccoli’s price and portion, while others seemed less surprised.

One user pointed out: “You are eating ‘imported Chinese broccoli’ in a ‘Chinese Ramen restaurant’ in a ‘high-end shopping mall’ in a ‘first-tier city’ in Malaysia.”

Another wrote, “You are at the high-end TRX. I don’t think it’s surprising, but it’s too plain. At least add some carrots or something.”