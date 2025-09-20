Melaka café under fire for poor treatment of alpaca, animals

A café that brands itself as “animal-friendly” is drawing backlash after a viral TikTok video exposed the poor conditions in which its animals are kept—particularly a lonely alpaca showcased indoors like a decorative attraction.

TikTok user @sydhndrh sparked the conversation after sharing a clip of the alpaca standing alone inside the café, which also houses cats, goats, rabbits, and geese—all within indoor spaces. Many are questioning whether the treatment of these animals is ethical, given the unnatural and uncomfortable environment.

In the comments section, past visitors, said that the café is far from a suitable habitat for the animals.

“I went there and I didn’t eat or even take photos with them because I felt pity for them,” said user Syaf.

“I felt even worse for the baby goat and the goose upstairs. They were just on bare tiles, without any grass or anything comfortable. It felt so lonely and cruel. I don’t know how people can lack empathy towards these animals.”

@sydhndrh added that she had captured footage showing even worse conditions but hesitated to post it.

“I’m scared to upload it because the goose pen is in such a terrible state. And the rabbits were just scattered everywhere, sitting under the tables.”

Many netizens have since urged the public to lodge a report with the Veterinary Department, stressing that animal cruelty doesn’t always involve direct abuse—sometimes, simply displaying animals as ‘decorations’ without proper care is cruel in itself.

The viral video has reignited debates about animal welfare in cafés and petting zoos, especially those operating under the guise of being animal-friendly but failing to meet even basic care standards.