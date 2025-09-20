Penang launches first strata scheme for abandoned vehicle disposal

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has become the first state to implement the Strata Scheme for Abandoned Vehicles through a collaboration between the Ministry of Transport, state government, local authorities, and private sector partners.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke stated that the initiative tackles serious issues caused by abandoned vehicles in strata housing areas, including parking shortages that create resident tensions.

He highlighted public health risks from Aedes mosquitoes breeding in abandoned vehicles and their potential use in criminal activities.

Local authorities have previously faced constraints in disposing of these vehicles due to legal procedures, cost, and time limitations.

The state government’s community-level initiative through the Penang Island City Council offers a practical solution to the abandoned vehicle problem in high-density residential areas.

MOT has introduced the e-Deregistration system to simplify vehicle disposal by allowing owners to cancel registration online in under five minutes without queuing at JPJ offices.

The scheme partners with CarMedic, an automotive treatment company licensed by the Department of Environment, to ensure orderly and environmentally friendly vehicle disposal.

Vehicle owners incur no costs and may receive payment based on their vehicle’s value while local authorities reduce operational burdens of towing and storage.

Loke expressed hope that Penang’s pioneering efforts would serve as a model for expansion to other states nationwide.

The initiative aims to create a cleaner, more comfortable, and safer living environment by resolving the abandoned vehicle issue.

Local Government, Town, and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye became the first person to use the e-Dereg facility by officially surrendering his vehicle for disposal. – Bernama