MITEC parking flooded with sewage during Mega Karnival event

SEVERAL vehicles parked in the lower level parking area at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) ended up getting ‘showered’ in sewage water, causing visitors to be experiencing a nauseating stench when trying to park in the vicinity .

Through a TikTok video clip shared by Malaysia Viral, a sewage pipe in the parking area was seen to have leaked, causing several vehicles parked under the affected pipe to be doused with sewage water and flood the exhibition centre’s parking floor.

It is understood the incident occurred yesterday when the exhibition centre was packed with people attending the ongoing Mega Karnival 3 Dimensi.

Looking at the comments section, several users also shared the conditions at the exhibition centre following the incident.

“(I pity) the drivers who were unable to enter their cars due to the leak,” said @Irfann.396_acc2

“Went there yesterday because of the carnival, when we wanted to park, eww sewage water everywhere, really stinky, ended up parking far away at a dry spot,“ wrote @Ms Anizarfifi.

Another user known as @Ay|eAnn also shared a similar experience.

“My car was 10 spaces away from there, the smell was really intense, unbearable to (breathe), when the sewage pipe bursts, the smell sticks (round),“ she shared.