HOTEL check-in times refer to the time where guests can officially check into their rooms.

Most often, hotels set their check-in times at 3pm to ensure their employees have sufficient time to clean the rooms when the guests check-out at 12pm.

A frustrated Malaysian took to X (formerly Twitter) on September 22 to vent about hotels that impose a rather late check-in time and an early check-out time.

In his tweet, Hakim H pointed out hotels that implement a check-time of 4pm and a check-out time of 11am.

He also attached a screenshot of the hotel times.

“You want the public to support Tourism Malaysia.

“The Ministry of Tourism (@MyMOTAC) needs to intervene on the issue of check-in and check-out times. A 4pm check-in and 11am check-out, in my opinion, is excessive.

“Or should we campaign to boycott hotels that implement this policy? Who agrees, and what are your thoughts?” he asked.

Hakim explained that he remained steadfast in his opinion that a 4pm check in time is “too much”.

“3pm acceptable la, 2pm outstanding lah,” he said, adding that this explains why more Malaysians head to Thailand for hotels which have nice rooms and prices.

His tweet has since gone viral with 1.5 million views, 5,400 retweets and more than 200 comments from Malaysian netizens who too shared his frustration towards the issue.

“Bloody ridiculous. It has always been 12pm check-out and 2pm check-in. Hotel rates go up every year and we seem to get shorter stay periods too,” said A Fish Call Ming.

A few also suggested that hotels should revert back to the pre-Covid check-time time of 2pm.

“Agreed. Should go back to the original standard of 12pm check-out and 2pm check-in.

“Two hours buffer for the management to do cleaning and more is more than sufficient.

“We are not in Covid era anymore. Way past it to accommodate such incompetence and manipulation to customer service,” commented Malaysian Boy.

Many also tagged the Ministry of Tourism in the comments section of the tweet.

What do you think?

