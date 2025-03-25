A Sabahan man recently shared how he readies his identification card (MyKad) when he is eating out during the fasting month due to previous bad experiences.

In a Facebook post by Verdinandus Kornelis, an image attached showed him dining in an eatery with his MyKad on the table.

Elaborating further in the comment section, Verdinand claimed to have been questioned about his religion whenever he dined in a halal establishment during Ramadan.

His post also referenced the incident of a non-Muslim being slapped for not fasting during Ramadan but he explained

“During the month of Ramadan, I am accused of not fasting,” he commented under his post, adding that the accusations allegedly stem from his features.

Verdinand has been residing in Kuala Lumpur for 11 years now.

He added that he was allegedly approached by religious officials during the fasting month.

“During the fasting month, if I dine in a mamak or non-Chinese restaurant, I am always questioned every week. I was even taken away in a white van,” he alleged, also clarifying the incident was due to him responding to their ‘salam’ (Islamic greeting).

After learning the hard way, Verdinand decided to adopt this measure to avoid any unnecessary situations during Ramadan.

After Verdinand’s post went viral, where many shared similar experiences and suggested ways he could clarify to those inquiring about his faith during Ramadan.

Verdinand replied to one suggestion which was to show his tattoo, but he joked that he might be mistaken for a gangster however following the reply, he updated that he tried this method, attaching an image of him wearing a shirt, exposing a bit of the tattoo and his MyKad displayed on the table.