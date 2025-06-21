THINKING about delving into content creation? Think again, says a Malaysian food-based content creator who recently pointed out that this career does not guarantee overnight success.

“I’m not trying to discourage anyone, but it’s important to acknowledge reality,” said well-known content creator Che Nom in a Facebook post.

Che Nom reminded those considering a career in online content creation that passion alone is not enough, emphasising the importance of quality and how much it takes to make such online content.

“If you rely solely on revenue from YouTube advertisements, that’s not enough,” she said in her post.

Che Nom also shared that newcomers, especially those with videos receiving fewer than 3,000 views, may not even earn up to RM2,500.

Using one of her own recipe videos as an example, she revealed that it earned only RM415.40 from 56,000 views—even a month after it was posted.

“This recipe was actually difficult to execute – I had to test it multiple times, the ingredients were expensive, and filming the video also took a long time.”

She added that the cost of producing five to six videos can range between RM12,000 and RM16,000.

Some of the costs listed include:

- Videographer: RM2,500 – RM3,500

- Editor: RM2,500 – RM3,000

- Kitchen assistant: RM2,000 – RM2,500

Che Nom also noted that even experienced content creators are struggling to sustain their platforms, especially with more viewers now gravitating towards short-form video platforms like TikTok.

“There are so many content creators now. If your video isn’t sharp or the audio isn’t clear, viewers will just swipe away. Audiences are more selective these days,” she explained.

With that in mind, she advised aspiring creators to diversify their sources of income and never rely solely on ad revenue.

Many agreed that content creation is a challenging career path, where the effort often outweighs the reward.

One user also pointed out another common challenge content creators face—having their content “stolen” and reposted by other social media accounts without proper credit, which can negatively affect both viewership and revenue.

“This is absolutely true. There’s a lot of effort, cost, and sacrifice behind the scenes that we as viewers don’t always see,” one user commented.