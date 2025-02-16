RESIDENTS living close to a cannabis farm in Pattaya, Thailand were in such high after the farm caught fire due to an electrical short circuit on Thursday (February 13) night.

According to Thai publication Matichon, it is learnt that the source of the fire was located on the second floor of a four-storey commercial building, where cannabis plants were being grown, according to Thai news outlet Matichon.

Despite quick response by firefighters who combated the flames with water trucks to contain the blaze, the thick smoke continued to pose challenges.

The report further stated that the fire took more than 30 minutes to be contained.

The resulting smoke, a potent combination of the burning cannabis, had spread throughout the vicinity resulting in residents laughing uncontrollably.

While no one suffered any injuries, local residents and tourists who inhaled the smoke reportedly felt dizzy and experienced headaches.

Others were also reported exhibiting strange behaviour such as laughing uncontrollably or having red eyes.

A facility supervisor identified as Kanchana told the Thai media that the business had obtained proper permits for cannabis cultivation.

She further said the fire may have started from an electrical short circuit involving the lighting panel for the plants, which had then spread.

The estimated damage was around 200,000 baht (RM26,251).