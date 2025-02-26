A video of Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel trying to rescue a cow stuck in a drain with its belly up went viral, amusing netizens.

In the Tiktok post by @fien_aron, the firemen themselves seemed to have a resigned look on their faces looking at the cow being upside down in the drain.

Later, the poor cow was shown flailing its hooves during the rescue operations.

Weird Kaya reported that the TikTok account owner who posted the video said the incident took place on December 30 2024 in Tanjung Tokong, Penang. His team was notified of the incident.

He speculated that the cow could have fallen into the drain after being shoved by the other cows.

ALSO READ: Pahang JBPM personnel extract three-meter king cobra tucked away in Toyota Alphard

The firefighter added that a team of six firefighters managed to save the cow.

The rescue operation was completed after 40 minutes due to the animal’s aggression and narrow drain complicating the situation.

The viral clip tickled netizens’ funny bones, joking that it was throwing a tantrum while others felt sorry for the animal, wondering how it even landed up in such a predicament.

Users also expressed their gratitude and admiration for JBPM personnel and the various rescue operations they are involved in.

“This is how I am when I have to wake up for school,” a netizen joked.

“Poor thing. It must have been painful when it fell in the drain,” a user remarked.