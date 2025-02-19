IF you’re not familiar, Lorong Kulit Flea Market in Georgetown, Penang, is a popular spot for locals hunting for handmade crafts and pre-loved goods.

A Penang woman recently shared how she not only tracked down her stolen helmet but also confronted the thief who took it!

In a Facebook post, Jazz Tan Yee Mei recounted how her helmet was stolen while she was attending a meeting at a restaurant.

Determined to recover it, she requested CCTV footage from nearby businesses in hopes of identifying the culprit.

“I reported it to the police in Jelutong and had a long conversation with an officer. The sergeant explained how rampant theft is in Penang and how many cases go unresolved due to a lack of evidence,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: Woman loses RM4,000 angpao cash after luggage tampered

The Sergeant also informed Yee Mei to gather more CCTV footages so that she could see the number plate or even to check all the secondhand markets in Penang.

Following his advice, Yee Mei decided to visit Lorong Kulit Flea Market—and to her shock, she found both her helmet and the thief!

Wasting no time, she contacted the sergeant, who instructed her to pass the phone to the suspect.

“The sergeant told him that if he didn’t return my helmet, the police would come and arrest him,” she shared.

Left with no choice, the thief returned her helmet, and Yee Mei walked away victorious.

READ MORE: SG man’s bag containing RM2.5k cash stolen in KL mall

She later advised others that if their valuables go missing in Penang, they might want to follow the same steps she took.

“So moral of the story, if you have any valuables in Penang that is missing. You can consider taking the steps I took above,” she quipped.

In the comments, she added that the thief even apologised for stealing her helmet.