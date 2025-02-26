A video of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim “jogging” in Parliament has gone viral, leaving Malaysian netizens in awe of his fitness and energy.

In a TikTok video posted by @jason.yew, Anwar was seen briskly making his way to answer questions during the Prime Minister’s Question Time (PMQT) session in Parliament.

“Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim sprinted 100m to answer questions during PMQT in Parliament,” read the video’s caption.

Following closely behind Anwar was Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, also seen “jogging” to keep up.

The video has since garnered nearly 160,000 views and over 2,200 comments, with many netizens expressing their admiration for the Prime Minister’s impressive stamina.

“I can’t wrap my head around the fact that PMX is the same age as Haji Hadi. His energy is on a whole different level,” commented @blackwatch282.

“That shows the character of someone who is diligent and truly dedicated to his responsibilities. I support PMX!” wrote @user9493484661817.

“I swear, I’m only 60, and I can’t even walk like PMX... Truly an extraordinary gift from Allah,” added @Halim.

“I admit defeat. PMX’s stamina is incredible!” praised @Abah Sham.