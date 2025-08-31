Popular cafe chain customer slams burnt fish & poor service online

A frustrated popular cafe chain customer has taken to social media to express her disappointment with the service and food quality at the outlet, sparking discussion about restaurant standards and customer service.

The customer, who goes by the handle @mas_syira, shared her experience on Threads after what she described as an unsatisfactory response from outlet staff to her initial complaints.

According to her post, she was served Asam Laksa with “burnt fish” and noticed that typical accompaniments like pineapple, onion, and salad were missing from her order, leaving only cucumber and chilli.

“When I asked about it, the staff said ‘only one person is working in the kitchen.’ Is that the customer’s problem?” she wrote in her viral post.

The customer, who described herself as a “loyal fan of the popular cafe chain (especially other outlets),“ expressed particular frustration that she wasn’t informed of any kitchen limitations before placing her order.

“They should have told us early when we ordered that they couldn’t accept customers or that kitchen supplies were insufficient, so we could have left and gone to another cafe,“ she stated.

Her post highlighted the contrast between her experience at the Jaya 33 branch and other outlets of the popular cafe chain, emphasising that she paid full price and expected full quality in return.

The complaint concluded with a call for the cafe’s headquarters to improve quality control at the branch, stating: “Don’t ruin the brand name because of just one outlet.”

The post has gained traction online under hashtags including #NotSoSecretDisappointment, with many users sharing similar experiences and discussing service standards at restaurant chains.

Threads user xfasyax said the quality of the said cafe chain has gone down the drain in the last several years.

The cafe chain management has not yet responded publicly to the complaint.