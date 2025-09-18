Proton Saga slides into road, crashes into motorcyclist at Serdang

A viral video showing a collision between a Proton Saga and a motorcyclist in Serdang has shocked and angered netizens.

According to a Reddit post, the incident may have taken place in Serdang, Selangor.

The 37-second dashcam footage showed a motorcycle approaching a T-junction before a silver Proton Saga slid into the right turn at high speed. It looked like it was drizzling at the time.

As the car approached, the motorcyclist appeared to stop but was struck by the Proton Saga within a split second.

The impact of the crash sent the motorcyclist flying, along with his helmet, which landed on a grassy patch near the road.

The dashcam footage did not show what happened immediately after the impact.

Many have speculated that the accident may have been caused by the condition of the car’s tyres, as the video showed the vehicle swerving slightly before colliding with the motorcyclist.

Netizens also reminded other motorists to ensure their helmets are properly secured, noting that the motorcyclist’s helmet became detached during the collision.

“The Proton Saga lost control at the corner. I think there was something wrong with the tyres – could be a lack of grip,” one user speculated.

“Another case where a helmet gets thrown off in an accident? Riders, please be reminded that your head and brain are the most important parts of your body, so do tighten and secure your helmet as much as possible,” another user advised.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that can arise from careless driving and poorly maintained vehicles.