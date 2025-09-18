Former cashier claims trial to RM568,200 CBT and money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR: A former supermarket cashier pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court to 14 charges of criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving RM568,200.

Nur Atiqah Asyirah Muhamad Fauzi, 28, faced two counts of misusing a Touch ‘n Go eWallet terminal entrusted to her by the supermarket.

She allegedly withdrew RM98,800 in Touch ‘n Go PINs which were transferred to her personal eWallet account between January 7, 2023 and July 9, 2024.

The charges under Section 408 of the Penal Code carry a penalty of up to 14 years imprisonment, whipping, and a fine.

She also faced 12 additional charges for transferring RM469,400 from illegal activities into various eWallet accounts between January 2023 and August 2024.

These money laundering charges fall under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

If convicted, she could face up to 15 years imprisonment and a fine of up to RM5 million or five times the value of the illegal funds.

Deputy public prosecutor M. Saravanan did not offer bail as the offences are non-bailable but requested bail of RM50,000 for each set of charges.

Her lawyer requested lower bail, stating the defendant earns only RM1,000 monthly as a kindergarten teacher with family responsibilities.

Judge Azrul Darus granted bail at RM100,000 with one surety and set additional reporting conditions.

The court ordered her to report monthly to the Anti-Money Laundering Division at Bukit Aman and surrender her passport.

The case has been set for mention on November 18. – Bernama