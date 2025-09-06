A Perodua Aruz driver claimed that an argument with his wife caused him to mistakenly enter the wrong lane and drive against traffic flow along Jalan Skudai-Pantai Lido in Johor Bahru yesterday.

Johor Bahru South district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat stated that the incident went viral on social media before being detected by authorities at 9.10pm last night.

According to him, the 34-year-old driver was arrested after surrendering himself at the Johor Bahru South Traffic police station on the same day.

“Investigations revealed the incident occurred at 1.41am yesterday, when a blue Perodua Aruz was spotted driving against the traffic flow on the said route.

“The complainant informed that during the incident, he had a disagreement with his wife which caused him to lose driving focus and enter the opposite lane,“ he told Kosmo, today.

Raub added that urine screening tests found the driver was free from any drug and alcohol abuse.

“The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving,“ he said.

Earlier, a video recording posted by Community Roda Johor, lasting one minute and 32 seconds went viral, showing a blue Perodua Aruz driving in the opposite lane on Jalan Skudai-Pantai Lido.