RM1,200 lecturer salary sparks Malaysia minimum wage debate

A recent post on Threads by a user claiming to earn only RM1,200 monthly as a private university lecturer in Terengganu, without Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributions, has drawn sharp criticism online.

User @plvphl commented under the post: “RM1,200? Don’t they have labour laws there? Isn’t the current minimum wage RM1,700 with mandatory EPF/SOCSO deductions?”

On Reddit, users expressed concern over the alleged low wages, pointing out that such practices leave employees trapped in dependency.

User @Practical_Dingo_905 wrote that institutions provide basic needs such as accommodation and meals to discourage staff from leaving. “Not to say this is not inhumane, but this is how they lock people into not leaving. They keep them dependent with a pay just enough to stay alive but not live,” the user said.

Another commenter, @Top-Suggestion-9540, criticised employers who pay below the minimum wage of RM1,500. “Praying that every business owner who pays staff below RM1,700 suffers in the afterlife. You are not in any capacity to run a business if you cannot pay minimum wage,” the user said.

User @Iz__n echoed the sentiment, saying: “I’m saddened by people saying alhamdulillah cukup (thankful it’s enough). No, you’re being taken advantage of. People are exploiting you.”

Others highlighted that such cases were not unique to Terengganu, with one recalling that his wife was once offered RM1,800 to a fresh graduate by a private university.

Another user shared meeting a degree holder who became a lecturer but received a salary similar to the low pay described.

User @Deep_Chapter_3587: “Really? That’s the same pay as a food stall helper.” while @Glad-All-Went-Well said, “Even stall helpers earn at least RM30 a day, with many places paying up to RM50. That’s over RM600 a month, plus free meals.”