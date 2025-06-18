A Toyota Alphard has recently gone viral after a short video on Threads showed the luxury vehicle parked with its boot wide open—allegedly selling strawberries.

In the video, a long line of customers could be seen queueing under the hot sun, eager to get their hands on the fresh produce.



A Mont Kiara signboard in the background confirmed the upscale location.

“RM500,000+ car selling strawberries. Mont Kiara is really different,” the caption read.

The viral clip quickly drew attention online, with many netizens applauding the seller’s unconventional hustle.

“Folks from the area are just lining up to pick up their preordered strawberries—and why not? It’s a lot cheaper and fresher than what you get off supermarket shelves. I think this was a model that started during the Covid-19 days and just never stopped. Pretty sure other farms are doing the same thing,” commented user clairekhoo.

“Hardworking and humble in earning a living. This is the kind of attitude we should all normalise,” praised damien_mikeng.

Another user chimed in with a throwback: “What’s there to be so surprised about? Loads of people sell by the roadside using cars like this. Back when I joined CBS, there was a sambal seller who even set up a gas stove in the back of their car!”

Still, a few were baffled by the crowd.

“The queue was insanely long—like, have they never seen strawberries before? I thought the rich folks in Mont Kiara were used to eating imported Japanese strawberries that cost hundreds, bought from gourmet grocers,” quipped one netizen.