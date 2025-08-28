RXZ members push bikes to avoid disturbing neighbourhood, win netizens’ hearts

LAST week’s RXZ Members 7.0, the annual gathering of RXZ riders and two-wheel enthusiasts, proved that a passion for bikes can go hand-in-hand with impeccable manners and cultural pride.

Now in its seventh year, the event went viral not for roaring engines, but for the participants’ exceptional conduct and deep-rooted values.

In a video shared by matnijang on TikTok, several RXZ members were seen pushing their bikes in the early morning rather than starting their engines, mindful not to disturb the neighbourhood.

The 47-second clip shows that even when the riders started their bikes, there was no unnecessary revving—an act of quiet respect that quickly earned praise online.

Locals also took notice, noting that the riders made no unnecessary noise or engine testing even when starting their bikes or returning home.

“The group rented the homestay next to my house, and honestly, they took great care of it. They left it just as clean and tidy as when they arrived,“ one comment added.

The emphasis on adab—good manners rooted in faith and culture—has struck a chord with netizens.

One wrote, “Adab is more noble than knowledge,” while another reflected emotionally, “If everyone behaved like this in 2025, how beautiful our world would be.”

For many, the riders’ respectful approach represents more than courtesy; it reflects values where dignity lies in adab (manners) and budi (consideration).

Their conduct has even inspired newcomers, with one user declaring, “Next year, I’ll buy a bike and join too.”

As the event continues to build momentum, many hope the state government will keep supporting it for the benefit of local traders.

Looking ahead, many hope the eighth RXZ Members event will further strengthen bonds among enthusiasts and cement the idea that true pride on the road comes from respect, discipline, and good manners.