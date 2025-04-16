A Singaporean clinic assistant who pulled off a brazen QR code scam—tricking hundreds of patients into paying her instead of the clinic—has been sentenced to 14 months in jail.

Amira Nur Hudah Mohamed, 28, cheated a total of 509 patients out of more than S$55,000 (RM184,493) by quietly replacing the clinic’s PayNow QR code with one linked to her own bank account.

The money, she later admitted, was mostly gambled away on an illegal betting site, The Straits Times reported.

She got creative with the con: from January to March 2023, Amira personally handed out her PayNow details to patients.

By April, she went full-on stealth mode—swapping out the payment QR code at the front counter before her shift and putting the original back before she left, hoping to stay under the radar.

Her scam went unnoticed until one patient sent the doctor a payment screenshot, triggering suspicions. CCTV footage later exposed the trickery.

Despite stealing over S$55,000, Amira has only returned S$3,000 (RM10,063).

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Lee, who called for a jail term of 14 to 16 months, said Amira’s actions showed clear premeditation and posed a threat to public trust in digital payment systems.

Anyone convicted of cheating in Singapore can face up to 10 years in jail and a fine.