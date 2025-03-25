A retiree from Sarawak was recently taken aback to allegedly find a significant increase in his Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account.

However, instead of relief, the sudden rise in savings made the retiree anxious, raising concerns about the accuracy of their EPF account.

According to See Hua Daily News, he was worried that if such a large sum could suddenly appear in their savings, a similar amount could just as easily be deducted.

The EPF account holder said they regularly checked their EPF balance using the organisation’s mobile application.

On March 16, they were alarmed with the findings, and initially assumed it was a technical error, believed to be caused by a system upgrade.

However, after two days, the retiree still saw the extra RM320,000 in their EPF account. Worried, they took a screenshot of their EPF account.

On March 20, the retiree checked their account twice, at 8:55 am and 9:00 am, only to find that the inflated balance remained. However, when they reviewed their latest account statement, the alleged RM320,000 was not reflected in it.

Seeking clarification, the retiree approached the provident fund office for assistance. After reviewing the case, an officer assured them that as long as their latest EPF statement showed the correct balance, there was no actual loss of funds.

Despite the clarification, the retiree remained “unsettled”, as quoted, after realising that they were not the only ones facing this issue. Their friend also claimed to have found an unexplained RM150,000 increase in their EPF account on March 20 at around 8:00 am.

However, when the friend checked again at 10:00 am, their balance had allegedly returned to normal.