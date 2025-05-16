IN a bizarre turn of events, a woman in Singapore quit her job in a fit of rage and walked off with a company-issued MacBook Pro, claiming it was compensation for a bonus she didn’t receive.

The incident came to light through a viral Reddit post titled “Ex-colleague rage-quit and took company laptop as ‘bonus’”, where the original poster (OP) shared that he learned of the situation after receiving a call from his former boss.

“One of my ex-colleagues from my previous company just rage-quit because she didn’t receive a bonus. Instead of serving notice, she just submitted 24 hour resignation letter— and took the company laptop with her.

“Her reasoning? That the laptop is her “contra” for the bonus she thinks she’s entitled to.

“I don’t know the full story from her side, but this feels very off. The laptop has company data and it’s technically company property, not a token of appreciation you just walk off with. HR and IT are now trying to figure out what to do.

“Has anyone dealt with something like this before? “What can a company realistically do in this kind of situation? Legal route or call police lol.

“Would appreciate any advice or experiences you can share. It’s a Macbook Pro,” the post read.

Speaking to MS News, the OP, a former Sales Manager at the company, explained that tensions flared after employees were informed there would be no bonuses this year due to financial constraints.

“While the company never guaranteed bonuses, the employees have been receiving them for the past few years,” he said.

He also shared his advice to his ex-boss on how to handle the situation: “I also advised my former boss to lodge a police report immediately when he asked for my advice on how to handle the situation.”

Online reactions were swift, with many netizens condemning the woman’s actions.

One user called hamachired wrote: “Sounds like a super immature employee. Well, that’s theft through and through. If they really wanted to pursue it, can become a police case.”

“Company laptop is company property. They can call the police. Kinda silly to go to jail over a MacBook,” invigo79 commented.