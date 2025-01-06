Police investigate viral Bukit Tambun Toll Plaza altercation

NIBONG TEBAL: Police have received two reports regarding an altercation involving two men at the Bukit Tambun Toll Plaza here, after a video of the incident went viral on social media today.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) District Police chief Supt Jay January Siowou said further investigations were ongoing, and efforts to trace the suspects involved were being carried out by the Criminal Investigation Division (BSJ) of the SPS District Police Headquarters (IPD).

“Police detected a 28-second video that went viral on social media showing a misunderstanding between two road users at the RFID lane of the Bukit Tambun Toll Plaza, heading south, at about 5.15 pm today.

“The incident involved a rear-end collision which led to an argument, property damage, as well as allegations of physical assault and criminal intimidation by one of the individuals involved,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the video, which was recorded using a dashboard camera, had gone viral and sparked various reactions from the public.

He added that investigations were being conducted under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing hurt and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

Earlier, a video clip had gone viral on social media, showing an argument between two men at the Bukit Tambun Toll Plaza, with one of them, who was only wearing a sarong and a cap, seen attempting to attack using a weapon before both were calmed down by another individual present at the scene.