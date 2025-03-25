With Raya just around the corner, children are eagerly anticipating their duit Raya, whether in cash or digital transfers.

However there is often an unspoken pressure to give larger amounts, turning a meaningful gesture into an unnecessary competition.

One Malaysian woman has sparked an important conversation, urging people to normalise giving duit Raya based on their financial ability.

In a viral Threads post, @sy.udd emphasized that duit Raya should be seen as an act of charity (sedekah), not a contest.

“Hey guys, can we normalize giving duit Raya according to our own means? RM1 or RM2 per person—it’s not a competition. It’s an act of sedekah (charity).”

She also encouraged parents to teach their children gratitude, reminding them to appreciate any amount they receive.

“Please teach children to be grateful for whatever they get. Let’s celebrate Raya by giving, accepting, and educating.”

