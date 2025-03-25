With Raya just around the corner, children are eagerly anticipating their duit Raya, whether in cash or digital transfers.
However there is often an unspoken pressure to give larger amounts, turning a meaningful gesture into an unnecessary competition.
One Malaysian woman has sparked an important conversation, urging people to normalise giving duit Raya based on their financial ability.
In a viral Threads post, @sy.udd emphasized that duit Raya should be seen as an act of charity (sedekah), not a contest.
“Hey guys, can we normalize giving duit Raya according to our own means? RM1 or RM2 per person—it’s not a competition. It’s an act of sedekah (charity).”
She also encouraged parents to teach their children gratitude, reminding them to appreciate any amount they receive.
“Please teach children to be grateful for whatever they get. Let’s celebrate Raya by giving, accepting, and educating.”
Her post quickly gained traction, with many Malaysian netizens agreeing and sharing their own experiences.
Many netizens highlighted the importance of teaching children good manners when receiving duit Raya, stressing that parents play a crucial role in setting the right example.
One user, @njhazman, shared their personal approach: “Totally agree! Even my younger sibling, who is a person with disabilities (OKU), has been taught to say Alhamdulillah whenever they receive a duit Raya packet. As soon as they get one, they instinctively reach out to give it to me, and once we’re in the car, I hand it back to them. Don’t worry, babe—I also give according to my means!”
Another netizen, @peahlani, reminded people that duit Raya is not obligatory and should not be demanded.
“Sure can! Duit Raya is not compulsory, okay? If anyone starts demanding, just tell them to ask their own parents instead. It’s the parents’ job to teach their kids manners when receiving gifts. If a child has no manners, feel free to throw some shade at their parents—maybe then they’ll actually teach their kids properly.”
Some netizens even suggested that those who give duit Raya should feel free to take it back if a child complains about the amount.
“If kids complain about getting too little, let’s normalize taking the money back. And if their mom says we’re stingy, just tell her to teach her child to be grateful first,” wrote @mahirahtaj.