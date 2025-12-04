A man in China who has a habit of smelling his dirty socks recently ended up with a lung infection.

A middle-aged office employee from Chongqing was admitted to the hospital following the diagnosis, Sinar Harian reported.

The man underwent a CT and MRI scan, and his doctor discovered a suspicious shadow at the bottom of his right lung. A bronchoscopy revealed that the lung was infected with mold due to Aspergillus disease.

Aspergillosis is an infection caused by a type of mold, typically affecting the respiratory system. The fungus is often found on decaying leaves and compost.

After he was questioned about the possible cause of the illness, he admitted to having a habit of smelling his dirty socks after returning from work before putting them away in the laundry pile.

The socks were also taken for examination, and the doctor found traces of the Aspergillus fungus, thus determining the root cause of the illness.

Typically, used stockings contain sweat, salt, urea and a warm and moist environment in one’s shoes can encourage mold growth. If bacteria were inhaled and missed the nose or throat and land in the lungs, it can have a long-term effect.

Used stockings contain traces of dirt that can cause mold infection and smelling them, even though they belong to the individual, can increase their risk of inhaling mold and other harmful bacteria.