Store cashier praised for Jalur Gemilang flag inspections during checkout

AS Malaysia’s Independence Day draws near, the display of the Jalur Gemilang has become more prominent across the country.

With increased attention on the proper handling and presentation of the national flag, many Malaysians are taking extra steps to ensure it is shown with the respect it deserves.

A cashier from a home improvement store recently received praise online for going the extra mile to inspect each Jalur Gemilang flag purchased by a customer.

In the viral video, the young cashier is seen taking out each small flag from its individual wrapping and unrolling it to check for any manufacturing defects, particularly in terms of design and positioning.

“I feel so bad for buying so many flags, then the staff had to check them one by one,” the customer captioned the TikTok video.

In another part of the video, a second staff member is seen quickly arranging the inspected flags, while the cashier continues checking the remaining unwrapped flags for quality control purposes.

As the post gained traction, netizens praised the young woman for taking the time to check the flags, although several users questioned the Jalur Gemilang flag manufacturer’s quality control standards.

One user claimed this was part of the retail chain’s standard operating procedure, alleging that MR DIY had received numerous complaints about errors in the Jalur Gemilang flag designs, such as them being printed upside down or missing certain elements.

In the end, the cashier’s diligence highlights the importance of quality control in the production of national symbols — a responsibility that should begin at the manufacturing stage.

As the nation prepares to celebrate its independence, stories like this serve as a reminder that respect for the flag goes beyond its public display — it begins with how it is made and handled.