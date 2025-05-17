SOMETIMES, the true value of a gift isn’t found in its price, but in the heart behind it.

While many students were gifting high-end items to their teachers ahead of Teacher’s Day, one teacher found joy in the simplest form — a curry puff and a packet of homemade nasi lemak.

Touched by this thoughtful gesture, teacher Nur Ferini shared her experience on Thread, saying how much she appreciated the homemade food from her students.

“Teacher, please have a curry puff — my grandma made it. It’s a Teacher’s Day gift!”

“Here, teacher, I made this nasi lemak myself just for you!” her students told her when they gifted them, she said.

Ferini said these homemade treats were her favourite gifts this year, and they warmed her heart more than anything else could.

The post struck a chord with netizens, who found the gesture both adorable and meaningful.

A user named @ss_syamin shared that her child had asked her to bake a traditional ‘kampung cake’ (margarine cake) for the teachers, so they could enjoy a nostalgic treat.

“One of my friends, who’s a teacher, received nasi kunyit as a gift. It’s quite rare — in our village, we usually prepare it to celebrate someone special.

“I was really moved by the mother’s effort in making it,” said @wan_durah.

These humble, heartfelt gifts serve as a reminder that appreciation doesn’t need a price tag but just a little love and effort.