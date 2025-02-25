A man in India chose an unconventional mode of transport after finding out he was very late for his exam.

Seeing that beating the traffic was not going to be an option, he decided to paraglide all the way to the exam centre located in Pasarni, Maharashtra.

A short clip on the incident went viral on X, showing the university student up in the air strapped to a yellow paraglider, navigating his way to reach the exam centre.

According to Times of India, the young man, Samarth Mahangde was working at his juice stall when he suddenly informed of his exam dates being switched much earlier after his friends notified him of the event taking place on the day he was working.

He said he only got to know about the switch through his friends as he did not receive the updated information as his exam ticket was “outdated”, as quoted.

Seeing that the exam centre was located 15 kilometers away from his workplace and saw that traffic was congested due to roadworks, he turned to the skies and sought help from a local paragliding expert.

At first, the paragliding expert was shocked at Samarth’s request but realising that the young man was willing to do anything not to miss his exam, he took upon himself to send him flying there (literally), after strapping him to the harness and launching him in the air.

What would have taken Samarth approximately half an hour to reach the centre was cut short to just five minutes and he made it right in time for the exam, just as the invigilator was distributing the papers and was permitted to take the exam.