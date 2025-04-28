Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman is no stranger to the spotlight—thanks in part to his impressive running achievements and frequent participation in sporting events.

Most recently, his athleticism caught the attention of a fellow Malaysian runner during her morning jog yesterday (April 27) at Perdana Botanical Gardens.

Louise Lau shared her amusing encounter on Threads, recounting how she was both starstruck and swiftly outpaced by the politician.

“Bumped into Syed Saddiq during today’s morning run — super handsome and an amazing runner!

“I thought I could keep up and use him as my pacer, but dang, I lasted 0.5 seconds and failed spectacularly, hahaha,” she wrote.

In the comments, she added that he was so quick, she saw him one moment—and the next, not even his shadow was in sight.

Her post has since gone viral, with many netizens chiming in to praise both his running prowess and charm.

“He’s really strong when it comes to running. I once joined an ultramarathon where he also participated—he was way ahead, running super fast,” commented user _evansay.

Others couldn’t help but gush over the unexpected run-in.

“The way he noticed you ahahaha—if I were you, I would’ve fainted on the spot!” wrote teachersyeri.

“Aduhh, so handsome lahhh!” added another.

What a lucky encounter indeed!