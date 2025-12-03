MALAYSIA’s public transport system—particularly the LRT (Light Rail Transit) and MRT (Mass Rapid Transit)—has been receiving praise from tourists for its cleanliness and modern facilities.

Recently, a tourist shared her admiration for the single journey token system, calling it a brilliant idea due to its reusability and eco-friendliness.

In a video posted on Threads, user @af.xx compared KL’s system to London’s, where train tickets are issued in the form of a card.

She was pleasantly surprised to discover that KL uses a small token instead, which she found convenient to carry.

“I think it’s a great idea since it doesn’t rely on paper, and it’s easy to slot into a bag,“ she shared.

ALSO READ: Tourist shares her experience taking train in KL

Despite her appreciation for the token system, she also expressed some concerns about how easy it would be to lose such a small item.

“But it’s also easy to misplace, so I’m not too sure,“ she admitted.

Curious about how the system worked, she wondered whether the token would be accepted at the exit turnstile and if it could be reused.

“So when I leave the station, do I need to insert the token into a token-operated turnstile? And will it be reused? That would be really useful and good for the environment,“ she questioned.

Upon exiting, she confirmed her theory—the token was indeed reusable.

READ MORE: British traveller gives glowing review for KTMB train services

“Turns out I was right! I inserted the token into the turnstile, accepted it, and activated the gate for me to leave—which means they can reuse the token. Brilliant!” she said excitedly.

She also highlighted how this system helps reduce paper waste.

“That’s really smart because it prevents paper tickets from being discarded. Instead, they use tokens that can be recycled over and over again.”