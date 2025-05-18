PAHANG’s Sultanah, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah recently won the acar buah-making competition at the Pahang Women’s Institute (WI) Carnival.

She entered the competition under the alias ‘Aminah Mahmood’, keeping her real identity hidden even from the jury, stated in the Pahang Royalty’s Facebook post.

The contest’s jury, Siti Rokiah Lebai Rahmat, 74, a seasoned culinary instructor said she had a pleasant surprise when she got to know it was the Sultanah behind the delicious acar buah.

“Neither I nor any of the participants knew the dish belonged to Her Majesty. All contestants were given the same condition — to prepare their dish at home and present it for judging based on taste and creativity.

“My fellow judges and I selected Aminah Mahmood’s fruit pickle not just for its delicious taste, but for its perfect blend of ingredients.

“It wasn’t oily, and the gravy was rich with fruit and spices. It’s the first time I’ve tasted a fruit pickle so flavourful, balanced, and complete,” she said.