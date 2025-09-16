Thai local thanks Malaysians for boosting Hat Yai tourism

WITH the current school holidays and the Malaysia Day celebrations, Malaysians have taken advantage of the timing to plan relaxing getaways.

While it might be assumed that Malaysians would opt for domestic travel, this has not been the case. In recent years, reports have shown a growing trend of Malaysians crossing the border into Thailand — particularly to Hat Yai — citing its affordability compared to local destinations.

Noticing the influx of Malaysians flocking to Hat Yai, one Thai man took to TikTok to “thank” his neighbours for the tourism boom.

As the video began to gain traction, many of his fellow countrymen also took the opportunity to welcome and express their gratitude to Malaysians for choosing to travel to Thailand.

“Congratulations to the people of Hat Yai! Foreign tourists are finally returning in large numbers after several quiet years. Let’s all be good hosts!” remarked one user.

“Thank you to the Prime Minister of Malaysia for this holiday—it helped bring millions in revenue to Thailand,” another commented.

Recently, it was reported that 150,000 Malaysians were expected to throng Southern Thailand during the Malaysia Day holiday, with an estimated RM39 million being injected into the Thai economy.

Last year, Malaysians reportedly contributed RM130 million during the long Malaysia Day weekend, with over 100,000 Malaysians entering Southern Thailand.