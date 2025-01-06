THAILAND achieved a historic milestone as 21-year-old Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri became the nation’s first Miss World winner, claiming the 72nd Miss World title at Saturday’s pageant in Hyderabad, India.

According to Thailand’s The Nation, Chuangsri was crowned by outgoing titleholder Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic at the HITEX Convention Centre in Hyderabad, India, beating contestants from 108 countries.

Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Admassu finished as first runner-up, followed by Poland’s Maja Klajda in second place and Martinique’s Aurelie Joachim as third runner-up.

The Phuket native advanced to the final stages after winning first place in the Asia & Oceania Multimedia Challenge during the competition’s fast-track events. She progressed through various elimination rounds, ultimately reaching the final four alongside representatives from Martinique, Ethiopia, and Poland.

During the decisive final question about truth and personal responsibility, Chuangsri delivered a compelling response emphasising leadership through kindness and action.

“The most significant action that I, along with all contestants, can take is to be role models,“ she stated during her final answer. “I have always believed that no matter who we are, there is always someone who looks up to us.”

She stressed that actions speak louder than words, describing this philosophy as “the greatest gift we can offer to the world.”

Breaking the typical mould of mixed-heritage Thai beauty queens, Chuangsri represents Thailand as a full Thai national who attended international schools and speaks fluent English and Chinese. She graduated from Bangkok’s prestigious Triam Udom Suksa School with Chinese language specialisation.

Currently studying International Relations at Thammasat University’s Faculty of Political Science, the newly crowned Miss World harbours diplomatic career aspirations that align perfectly with her new role as Thailand’s global ambassador.

Her victory marks a significant achievement for Thai pageantry and positions her as an influential representative for her country on the international stage.