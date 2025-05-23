A group of Dutch travellers exploring Malaysia were taken by surprise at how modern and dynamic the country is — with one tourist admitting he thought skyscrapers were something exclusive to Singapore.

In a street interview posted by TikTok account @janganstresskitatravel, the tourists shared their thoughts after spending three days in Malaysia.

“I thought you could only see skyscrapers like this in Singapore, but we found them here in Malaysia. That was quite a surprise,” one of them said.

Another traveller expressed admiration for Malaysia’s efficient public transport and stunning mix of natural scenery and sleek architecture — a sharp contrast to what he’s used to in the Netherlands.

But beyond the infrastructure, it was the warmth of the people that truly stood out. The group described Malaysians as “friendly and welcoming,” noting that they felt comfortable and at ease throughout their trip.

What left the deepest impression, however, was Malaysia’s rich cultural diversity.

“The mix of cultures living together like this — I’ve never seen anything like it,” one said.

The comment section quickly lit up with reactions from netizens.

“Now only he knows how amazing Malaysia is — this mat salleh!” one user called Razali_esa@62 commented jokingly.

“Their level of knowledge is really low compared to ours... How could they have never seen things like F1, the Thomas Cup or not even know about the world’s tallest twin towers?” adam6898 pointed out.