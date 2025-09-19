Three-year-old’s nugget and hot dog diet leads to diabetes

NOBODY said it was easy to fulfill a child’s nutritional needs, but giving in to their demands just so they eat something can result in heartbreaking consequences for their health.

Recently, a local woman raised concerns after alleging that a three-year-old child had been hospitalised due to a poor diet consisting mainly of hot dogs and nuggets.

As a consequence of regularly consuming these foods, the child was allegedly diagnosed with diabetes, according to the nanny of the woman’s own child.

The nanny was speaking about another child under her care, as detailed in a Threads post.

“The mother would feed the child hot dogs and nuggets every day as the main diet.

“Can you imagine, the child has never eaten rice? The mother hands the nanny a pack of nuggets every two weeks — to the point that she is tired of it,” she said, adding that she was not looking down on the mother’s efforts to raise her child.

The woman added that it was not the child’s fault for refusing to eat fresh fruits and vegetables, attributing the child’s reluctance to the parents’ inability to say no to their demands.

“In the end, they make things difficult for themselves. Being a parent isn’t just about raising a child — it’s about raising a person well,” the woman concluded.

Netizens shared how parents often struggle to provide children with meals that are both healthy and appealing, especially when children go through picky phases.

“My child is the type who doesn’t eat rice — they say rice tastes sour. Reading things like this makes me even more worried because since they were little, they’ve never really eaten rice or much else. Their usual food is nuggets, hot dogs, bread, or bihun soup. That’s the only food they’ll eat — if I don’t make those, they just won’t eat at all,” a netizen said.

“That is why, as mothers, we need to be aware of these things. What is taught in the food pyramid is already good enough for us to monitor our children’s diet. It’s not wrong to want these kinds of food occasionally, but we still have to be cautious,” another commented.

Earlier this year, a nurse shared how an eight-year-old child allegedly lost their vision fully due to daily consumption of nuggets, sausages and cookies since infancy.

The nurse also shared how they sympathised with the parents’ situation being too busy with their jobs to take notice of their child’s lack in necessary nutrition. She then advised parents to take the extra step in ensuring their child’s nutritional needs are met, whether through home cooked food or takeout.