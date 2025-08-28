Tiger spotted by roadside, public urged not to reveal location

TIGERS in Malaysia are increasingly at risk due to habitat loss and poaching, making sightings along roadsides a rare and alarming reminder of their vulnerable status.

In a clip shared by ECR Garage via Perak Press on Facebook, a tiger was spotted by the roadside though the location remains unknown.

The six-second clip shows the tiger looking lost with its mouth open but it’s unclear if it made any sound as the video is muted.

The footage has sparked concern among netizens, many urging the public not to share the exact location for the safety of the animal.

One user, Putra Fuad warned that, “Perhilitan has already given advice not to reveal where Malayan tigers are found, because poachers can reach the spot in a flash. One tiger in their hands could be worth RM 1 million, and these animals are 90% at risk of extinction.”

Another user, Akma Ngah expressed worry over the tiger’s wellbeing, saying, “It looks hungry, searching for food... its habitat has been destroyed by humans, and now it has to face ruthless hunters. Hopefully Perhilitan can do something to protect our wildlife. There are only a few left—are they already on the brink of extinction?”

Zaharrudin Mohd Zanizan added, “It’s sad for the tiger... its habitat has been invaded. Don’t make this video go viral; instead, report it to Perhilitan so they can protect and preserve the animal safely, away from humans.”

Saddam Afizan reminded viewers that human activity is the real threat with a quip: “You can’t blame the tiger—it’s the humans destroying their ecosystem with logging and road-building. Are we expecting the tiger to sit at a Maybank counter one day?”

While Perhilitan has long advised the public on tiger sightings, authorities are now urging everyone to stay vigilant and also remind others to report sightings, helping to keep the tiger safe.