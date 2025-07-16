‘Tomyam Malaysia’ restaurant opens in India, goes viral

The name ‘Tomyam Malaysia’ has recently gone viral on TikTok after an Indian national recently set up his restaurant featuring Malaysian and Thai cuisine concepts in his country.

In a video posted by TikTok user kani.boy47, it shows the Indian national presenting his restaurant located in Panaikulam, Tamil Nadu and its similar to mamak restaurant offerings to a friend.

Speaking in Tamil, the man says among his offerings which he picked up while working in Malaysia include apam balik, rojak, satay, mee sotong, nasi lemak ayam goreng berempah, mee goreng and “tomyam sup” among others.

The restaurateur also was proud to showcase his offering of fresh seafood such as prawns, crab, fish and squid which is ready to be grilled and dashed with the iconic “sambal” with “sambal belacan” available as condiment.

Through the comments section, many people expressed pride that Malaysian dishes were being brought to India and presented in Bahasa Malaysia.

TikTok user itsmelaila20 said: “Malaysian food rules.”

While user cikti said: “He truly brought back a whole Malaysian menu, having been in Malaysia for a long time, (he will probably) add nasi kerabu, nasi dagang, nasi ambeng and all types of laksa into his menu.”

User amydin123 said: “Wow there is satay. Good luck bro. Keep (your restaurant) clean, it will surely be successful.”