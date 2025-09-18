A tourist has gone viral on TikTok after praising Malaysia’s healthcare system following a frightening encounter with one of the ocean’s most dangerous creatures in Langkawi.

User @agazawya shared that she was stung by a stonefish — among the most venomous fish in the world — while walking on a beach.

Doctors wasted no time, administering scans, antivenom and keeping her under close observation.



“I got randomly bitten by a stonefish on a beach with zero warning signs. After so many trips to Asia, I’d barely even heard of stonefish. Honestly, I almost didn’t make it.”

While the sting itself was terrifying, what left the tourist in awe was the efficiency and affordability of Malaysia’s healthcare system.

“Hamdulilah, Malaysia has such amazing doctors and healthcare. Locals called an ambulance when I passed out, and the emergency team came right away.

“The doctors acted super fast, it was really a matter of time. They did scans, gave me antivenom, kept me under observation — and all of that, including the ambulance and antibiotics, cost me only 20 CHF (about RM100).”

She ended her post with heartfelt gratitude: “Honestly, Malaysia deserves all the recognition in the world.”

Her story has since gained traction online, with Malaysians expressing pride that their healthcare system is being recognised and appreciated on the global stage.