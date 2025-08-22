Police record 19 statements in Rafizi Ramli’s son assault investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from nineteen individuals regarding the assault case involving former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s son.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed the statements were taken from Rafizi’s family members, driver, employees, and other witnesses.

“Additionally, police have obtained and are reviewing closed-circuit television footage from the scene of the incident,“ he stated during a press conference at Bukit Aman.

Mohd Khalid further revealed that authorities are still awaiting a chemical report from the hospital concerning the fluid injected into the victim.

He confirmed that the twelve-year-old boy remains in stable condition under continuous medical supervision.

Regarding threatening messages received by Rafizi’s wife, the IGP disclosed investigations identified the phone number as registered to a foreign national.

Police continue working to identify the individual responsible for sending the threatening communications.

The assault occurred at approximately 2 pm on August 13 in the passenger pick-up area of a Putrajaya shopping mall.

Rafizi previously alleged two helmeted men in black on a motorcycle carried out the attack, with one suspect dragging his son before stabbing him with a syringe. – Bernama