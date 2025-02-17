IN a shocking turn of events, a woman in Shanghai, China, fresh from delivering twins via C-section when doctors discovered a third baby in her womb.

According to Sin Chew Daily News, the baffling discovery comes despite the woman having undergone routine ultrasounds throughout her pregnancy.

The ultrasounds however failed to detect the presence of a third foetus.

The woman who chose to undergo a c-section to deliver her twins, went through the procedure without much complication.

However, as the medical team was about to close her surgical incision following the procedure, the new mother asked for a delay as she felt an unexpected movement inside her abdomen.

The surgeon and the team conducted a further examination which revealed a hidden third baby.

It is learnt that the foetus was hidden from the initial scans due to its unusual positioning, blocking it from being scanned.

The medical team and its lead surgeon quickly prepared for the additional procedure and thankfully delivered the third baby safely.

The arrival of a third baby stunned the family, as they had expressed both concern and extreme joy following the unexpected addition.