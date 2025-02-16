A recently viral video https://www.facebook.com/reel/1174168254058191 saw two men got into a physical altercation, exchanging blows on the Singapore-Johor Causeway following a heated confrontation.

The clip which was recorded by a lorry driver went viral with over 8,800 Facebook shares at the time of writing sees a man in a grey shirt seen getting out of his black Toyota Vellfire MPV carrying a phone in hand.

As this happened, another black Toyota Vellfire MPV drove ahead and parked along the side of the road.

Two men exited the second Vellfire, including a passenger in a black shirt who rushed toward the man in grey who approached the vehicle.

Both men gestured aggressively to each other before the grey-shirted man shoved the other man in black.

This triggered the black-shirted man to repeatedly swing his arm at the grey-shirted man, continuing to assault the latter.

As the fight escalated, several passers-by approached the two men to split them apart.

This was given as the fight saw both men fighting across multiple lanes causing the traffic on the Causeway to come to a halt.

Fortunately, two motorists came in between the men and split them apart.

According to the New Straits Times, yesterday, police are now searching for both men involved to investigate the cause of the fight.

Johor Baru Selatan district police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat confirmed that the police are investigating the brawl.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish the identities of the individuals, eyewitness accounts, and the circumstances leading up to the incident,” he was quoted as saying.