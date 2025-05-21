A video showing a woman venting her frustration over non-disabled shoppers using a lift has gone viral, igniting a wave of online debate about public courtesy and civic-mindedness in shared spaces.

A TikTok clip captured the woman expressing her annoyance after waiting a long time for the lift at a shopping mall.

In the video, she points to signage stating that lift access is prioritised for people with disabilities (PWDs), the elderly and parents with young children or strollers — arguing that others should opt for the escalator instead.

“If you’re healthy, use the escalator.

“You want to hold hands with your girlfriend, go use the escalator.

“Why do you make life difficult for us parents with strollers? We have to wait so long for the lift!” she lamented in her video.

Her remarks quickly drew mixed reactions from netizens. While some sympathised with her point, others criticised her approach.

“The most entitled just because you have kids — just stay home, sis,” one user called ila commented.

“Wow, she’s really yelling with confidence but the thing is, there’s no actual rule saying the lift is only for mothers and children,” siti_insyirah92 wrote.

“The stroller is full of stuff, not even carrying a baby,” Najiha pointed out.

Ainul Azie Azuren wrote: “Why do so many people not get it? It’s priority for those who need it more. Same concept as priority seats on trains, priority lanes, etc. The issue is that lifts are often packed with young people who could easily take the escalator.

“But if you’re tired, have leg pain, carrying heavy things, or physically can’t manage — then by all means, take the lift, that’s fine. Her message is more for those who are using it casually without any real need. Me, if I’m in the lift and it stops and I see someone who needs it more, I’ll just step out.

“It’s not that hard. Just imagine if it were your parents or your family with small kids needing the lift but unable to get on. So let’s not be the ones who make it harder for others.”