A woman was slapped by her own son in public at a grocery store — all because she asked him for just RM1.

According to a post by the store owner, Agness, the elderly woman, estimated to be around 60 years old, simply needed to borrow RM1 from her son to pay for her items at the cashier.

“There was a recent incident at my shop.

“An elderly lady, about 60-years-old, came in to buy some essentials,” Agness wrote on Threads.

“When she got to the counter, she was short of RM1. She called out to her son who was waiting outside, saying she wanted to borrow RM1.

“But suddenly, he snapped and said harshly, ‘Do you think I’m a bank? It’s already enough that I accompanied you here!’ Then he slapped her on the cheek.”

Agness added that there were a few other customers in the store who were visibly shocked by the tense situation.

“I immediately paid for her items and told her to just take what she needed. Please, don’t be rude to your mother or to anyone.

“Learn to respect the elderly. Learn to be a decent human being with a heart,” she said.