USUALLY, one would express their concerns about a person’s car by either putting a note or directly telling the owner.

However, a recent incident showed otherwise, with netizens believing the message could have been delivered in another way.

A TikTok video showed a white Honda with a message scrawled all over the body warning the owner about a nail stuck in a tyre.

The video showed instructions written on the white Honda with arrows drawn with a black marker pen all over the car.

The messages, accompanied with long arrows drawn next to it, read: “come with me”, “do not stop”, “keep watching”, “almost there”, and “there is one more thing”, finally indicating where the nail was.

Netizens were amused and pointed out that the individual delivering the message did not need to write all over the car.

“The person has good intention but did not need to scribble the entire car,” a netizen said.

“Patching a car tyre costs RM20 while applying fresh paint on the car costs RM2,000,” a user lamented.

“Plot twist: the marker pen was permanent,” a user joked.

“The scribbling hurts more than the nail. The ink does not come off easily,” another commenter remarked.