A motorcyclist in Sandakan landed himself in hot water after authorities discovered the vehicle’s license plate displayed a name instead of a proper registration number.

The unusual case was uncovered during Op Samseng Jalanan (Motosikal), a joint enforcement operation by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) of the Sandakan district police headquarters and the Sabah Department of Environment (JAS) on March 23.

Among the various offences detected, one stood out: a Yamaha motorcycle with the words “Siti Nabilah” in place of its registration number.

A photo shared by Sandakan IPD BSPT on Facebook highlighted the unconventional plate, sparking curiosity among Malaysians. However, authorities did not provide details about the significance of the name or the owner’s reasoning behind it.

During the operation, police issued 20 summonses for multiple violations, while JAS took action under the Environment Quality Act 1974.

The operation aimed to curb reckless riding and environmental violations among motorcyclists in the city.

Authorities have urged all road users to adhere to proper regulations and ensure their vehicles meet the required specifications to avoid penalties.

One netizen called Hafizul Naim asked in the comment: “Why not just include the full name along with the home address too?”