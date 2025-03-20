A woman’s hopes to break her fast with some ‘taufufa’ were miserably dashed, claiming that the dessert she bought from a Shah Alam Ramadan bazaar was already spoilt.

Taking to TikTok, @jiatulips posted a video of the ‘taufufa’ scooping the thick, slimy dessert - clearly expired.

What soured her experience even more is that she paid RM16 for ‘nasi kerabu’ that was also spoilt.

“How could you scam me? I was already craving for ‘taufufa’. Seems like snot to me.

“Please be sincere when doing business. It is already bad enough that I also got a ‘nasi kerabu’ dish that went bad,” Jia Nazri lamented in her post.

As her video gained traction, one user also alleged she purchased ‘nasi kerabu’ from the same stall and had a similar experience as Jia, adding that she finally realised why no one would buy from that particular food stand.

Other netizens also shared similar experiences especially with the particular bazaar in Shah Alam – alleging to have been struck with food poisoning or finding out the food they purchased had expired already.

Another user suggested that she return to the stalls she purchased the food from and explain her situation however Jia said even though she wanted to do so, she was not willing to drive all the way back to Shah Alam.