WE’RE already halfway through Ramadan, but complaints about questionable food quality at bazaars keep piling up. From raw chicken to rock-hard kuih keria and even meatless murtabak, some vendors are leaving customers frustrated and disappointed.

Recently, TikTok user @everywon58 shared a six-second video exposing the undercooked Ayam Madu (honey-spiced chicken) she purchased for iftar at a Ramadan bazaar.

In the video, she reveals the raw, bloody flesh beneath the chicken’s crispy exterior before flipping it over to show another side that was equally undercooked.

Clearly frustrated, she captioned the video with a plea for vendors to be more honest and responsible when selling food.

“Iftar Ayam Madu undercooked. Can people sell with a bit more sincerity? People just want to do business, but they only care about selling,“ she wrote.

Her post quickly gained traction, sparking a heated discussion in the comment section about the lack of professionalism among some Ramadan bazaar vendors.

One user, @oliviachia80, shared a similar experience: “Same thing happened the other day. My husband bought grilled chicken wings from a stall. The chicken was raw, didn’t even look properly grilled, was slimy, and had a sour taste. I don’t even know what to say. It’s not right to sell leftover chicken from the previous day if it didn’t sell.”

Concerned netizens also warned @everywon58 not to consume the chicken, fearing potential food poisoning.

“Don’t eat it or reheat it, just throw it away. You might get a stomach ache. It’s not good to waste food, but it’s better than risking food poisoning,“ advised @Fae.

Meanwhile, some took a more sarcastic approach to the issue.

“If it’s like this, just buy plain chicken, pour some soy sauce over it, and sell it—huge profit!” quipped Nash.